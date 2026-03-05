Watch: Indian Stuck In Israel Shares 'Crazy Experience' Of War Amid Iranian Missile Attacks

An Indian travel influencer has gone viral on social media after sharing a video highlighting how he got stuck in Israel as Iran retaliated with kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles amid the ongoing war. In an Instagram video titled, 'Indian stuck alone in Israel during war', Soumil Agarwal, who travelled to Israel as a tourist, detailed his experience of hiding in shelters while air sirens and explosions echoed throughout the country.

"I am stuck alone here in Israel during the war, and it's weird to say this, but what a crazy experience. Hopefully, everything will be fine soon," Agarwal captioned the accompanying video.

Agarwal revealed that when he woke up on February 28 in his hotel, sirens were blaring everywhere, even on his phone and that's how he got to know the war had begun.

"That's when I found out that the war had begun. For the next few days, the routine was that as soon as a siren went off, you had to run out of your room and head to the bomb shelter," said Agarwal.

While at the shelters, Agarwal spoke with locals who expressed their trust in the country's army for protection, which kept them from panicking.

"But then, when I started talking to the people here, joking and laughing with them, I became calm too. The people here are very sweet. For the past four days, I haven't felt scared at all, and the positive energy of the people here has made me so positive that instead of Holi, I feel like I'm celebrating Diwali here."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Ongoing War

Since February 28, Iranian ballistic missile strikes have killed at least 11 people in Israel and injured more than 1,000 others to varying degrees. Recently, Israeli military officials claimed that Iran fired ballistic missiles carrying cluster munitions toward Israeli territory, marking the first reported use of such weapons in the current war.

Defence officials believe Iran has fired at least five cluster missiles at Israel since Saturday, all directed toward densely populated civilian areas. Two such missiles were launched in a barrage toward central Israel on Tuesday. The attacks caused damage and injuries across several locations.