"China's Nostradamus" Made 3 Trump Predictions In 2024. 2 Already Came True

Professor Xueqin Jiang, host of a popular YouTube channel Predictive History, is going viral for foretelling that United States will lose the war to Iran. The Chinese-Canadian educator made the comment during an online lecture in 2024, and its video is circulating now as tensions between US and Iran simmer. He had made three big predictions in 2024: that Donald Trump will return in power; the second was that he would start a war with Iran. Since both his prophecies have become true, social media users began calling him "China's Nostradamus".

Also Read | "Iran Will Fight Until Last Moment": Geopolitical Strategist To NDTV On Ongoing War

Who Is Jiang Xueqin?

Jiang teaches philosophy and history in Beijing. A graduate of Yale College, he has spent much of his career working on education reform and curriculum design in China.

Beyond education, Jiang has built a following online through his YouTube project "Predictive History". In the lectures, he tries to forecast global events by analysing recurring patterns in history, geopolitical incentives and game theory.

His approach is loosely inspired by the idea of "psychohistory" - a fictional science imagined by author Isaac Asimov in the Foundation novels - where long-term historical patterns are used to anticipate the future.

The Prediction That Sparked Debate

In a widely shared lecture recorded in May 2024, Jiang argued that if Trump returned to power, geopolitical pressures could push the United States toward confrontation with Iran. In the lecture, Jiang argued that a second Trump presidency could increase the chances of a military confrontation with Iran. He warned that such a conflict could prove disastrous for the United States.

Drawing parallels from history, Jiang compared a potential US invasion of Iran with the Sicilian Expedition, when Athens launched a large military campaign that ultimately ended in catastrophe.

He argued that Iran's geography and population would make any prolonged occupation extremely difficult. Mountainous terrain, long supply lines, and strong domestic resistance could quickly turn an initial military success into a strategic failure.

What Jiang Told US TV Show

Jiang recently appeared on 'Breaking Points', a news and opinion series, where he talked about his fears that it all could play out.

"Given my analysis of how the war is progressing, I think that Iran has many more advantages over the United States. The reality is, right now, it's a war of attrition between the United States and Iran, and Iranians have been preparing 20 years for this conflict," he said.

"They've had many practice runs. Last June was a 12-day war when the Iranians were able to examine and analyse the strike capacities of both the Israelis and the Americans. And they have had a lot of time, eight months, to prepare fully for this new attack," Jiang further said.

The educator said Iran's proxies - the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamaz - have grasped American mentality and now they have a pretty good strategy "to weaken and ultimately destroy the American empire".

In his latest lecture, Jiang said the war will continue for a long time and when it is finally over, the world won't be the same.

Whether Jiang's broader predictions prove correct remains to be seen. But for now, the professor's once-obscure lecture has turned him into one of the most talked-about geopolitical forecasters on the internet.