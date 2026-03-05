2 Indians Killed In Iran Attack On Oil Tanker 'Skylight' In Strait Of Hormuz

Two Indians have been killed in an attack on an oil tanker 'Skylight' in the Gulf of Oman amid escalating tensions between US-Israel and Iran. The two have been identified as Captain Ashish Kumar from Bihar and crew member Dalip Singh from Rajasthan.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker, which arrived on February 22, was struck off Oman's Musandam Peninsula in an attack that followed drone strikes on the country's Duqm port.

"The Maritime Security Centre announces that the oil tanker (SKYLIGHT), flying the flag of the Republic of (Palau), was targeted 5 nautical miles north of Khasab Port in the Musandam Governorate, and all crew members of the tanker, consisting of 20 individuals--including 15 holding Indian nationality and 5 of Iranian nationality--have been evacuated," Oman's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said in a post that did not mention what hit the tanker.

What We Know About 2 Indians Killed In Iran Attack

According to the information provided by the government, the bones of two people have been recovered; the bodies were burnt in the attack. Ashish's bones were recovered from the captain's cabin.

Ashish joined the Merchant Navy on January 20, and his first enlistment was in Dubai. On February 22, he boarded an Oman-bound Skylight boat, carrying the IMO number 9330020 and was serving as captain, said his brother, Akash.

Ashish's family reported receiving news of his death via email late last night.

"Until yesterday, we considered him missing, but today the news of his death has devastated the entire family," they said.

Dalip Singh, a resident of Khinwatana village in Rajasthan's Nagaur, began his duty on January 22 and was serving as a crew member on the tanker. At the time of the attack, Singh was in the forward section of the ship with Kumar, reported the news agency PTI.

Captain Ashish's Son Waits For Him

Captain Ashish Kumar, a resident of Bettiah in Bihar, was the eldest of three brothers. His father, Ashok Kumar, is a lawyer, and his mother, Sunita Devi, is a homemaker. Ashish's wife, Anshu Kumari, is inconsolable, while their five-year-old son, Daksh, waits for his father.

(With inputs from Jitendra Kumar)