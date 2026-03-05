As US-Israel-Iran War Rages, China Offers Mediation

China echoed India this week in calling for a diplomatic solution to the war in Iran and military tension in the wider Middle East region. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing is ready to mediate an end to the fighting and called for restraint.

Lin said Foreign Minister Wang Yi had phone conversations with political leaders from across the Gulf region, including UAE Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Chinese Foreign Minister said Beijing would back the UAE in ensuring national security and also supports other Gulf states in seeking to resolve this dispute through diplomacy.

His office said on X "… spillover of war is not in the interest of any party, and only the people will suffer."

Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with the Deputy PM and FM of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The spillover of war is not in the interests of any party, and only the people of the region will suffer. China supports the UAE's legitimate demands for… pic.twitter.com/wpYD5F4qn6 — Lin Jian 林剑 (@SpoxCHN_LinJian) March 5, 2026

"China will not give up hope for peace and will continue to play a constructive role," the Foreign Ministry said, and confirmed plans to send a special envoy to promote a return to peace.

The office said he also spoke to his Saudi Arabia counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and praised Riyadh's restraint – particularly after drone attacks on the critical Ras Tanura oil refinery – and its commitment to a peaceful resolution of this dispute. "The spreading and escalating conflict… affecting Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, is not what China wishes."

Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.



The spreading and escalating conflict in the Middle East, affecting Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, is not what China wishes to see. China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint and its… pic.twitter.com/nrPQotlDQo — Lin Jian 林剑 (@SpoxCHN_LinJian) March 5, 2026

Wang also spoke to Russia, Oman, and France, as well as Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government this week said it had evacuated over 3,000 of its citizens from Iran.

On Tuesday India underlined its calls for an early end to the US-Israel-Iran war and expressed concern over the deaths; more than 1,000 people, including 181 children, have died so far, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said.

This afternoon Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that sentiment in a joint press conference with Alexander Stubb, the Finland President. "India believes in the rule of law… only military conflict cannot solve any issue… Ukraine or West Asia."

US-Israel forces bombed Tehran and other Iran cities February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering a wave of retaliatory strikes that targeted US military bases and embassies in the region, as well as oil refineries and Amazon cloud data centres, drawing the fury of neighbouring Arab states like Saudia Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

READ | Khamenei Falls, World Reels: Iran's War Sucks In NATO, Arabs In 72 Hours

Attacks as far afield as Cyprus – Iran-backed Hezbollah launched drone strikes at a British airbase – have also put NATO on alert, with France, UK, and Greece having deployed warships.

The war reached India's doorstep Wednesday night after an Iran naval vessel, the Iris Dena, was attacked and sunk by a US submarine. The incident occurred off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, far from the Persian Gulf where much of the fighting has been concentrated.

READ | "Guest Of India Struck In International Waters": Iran On US Submarine Attack

At least 87 sailors were killed in the attack and dozens more are still missing.

Iran slammed the US for attacking its ship while it was a "guest of India", though Delhi has since said the Iris Dena only enjoyed that status till February 25, three days before the war began.

The US, Israel, and Iran continued to exchange missiles and drone attacks this morning, the sixth day of fighting. Iranian news agency Tasnim reported explosions in Tehran, while Iran launched missiles at Israel earlier in the day, triggering alerts in several areas including Tel Aviv.