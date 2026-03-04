Iris Dena News Live Updates: At least 80 people were killed after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, news agency Reuters said today.
IRIS Dena was returning from India after participating in the 2026 International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam when it was reportedly attacked and later sank off the southern coast of Sri Lanka.
While the US has not confirmed the number of dead, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the submarine strike and touted it as evidence of America's global reach in its war on Iran.
"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," Hegseth told reporters.
Us Iran Warship Live News: US Navy Used "A Single Mark Torpedo" To Sink Iranian Warship
Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the US Navy fast-attack submarine used "a single Mark 48 torpedo".
A US official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the Iranian ship was the Dena.
The sinking of the Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean illustrates how the US military operation against Iran is stretching far beyond the Islamic Republic's borders. Trump has said that one of the US military's main objectives in the campaign is to wipe out its Navy.
(AP)
Iris Dena News Live Updates: Sri Lankan Navy Recovers 87 Bodies From Iranian Warship Sunk By US Submarine
A US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka's navy said Wednesday it recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people.
The Iranian vessel that was sunk in the Indian Ocean was the Islamic Republic's "prize ship," US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a Pentagon news briefing. Hegseth said it was the first sinking of an enemy ship with a torpedo by the US since World War II.
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that its navy received information that the IRIS Dena, with 180 people on board, was in distress and sinking. The island nation sent ships and air force planes on a rescue mission, he said.
(AP)
Iris Dena News Live Updates: US Sinks Iranian Warship As Iran Vows To Destroy Military And Economic Infrastructure In Mideast
A US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, as Washington and Israel intensified their bombardment Wednesday of Iran's security forces and other symbols of power. As the war expanded yet again, Tehran vowed to completely destroy the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure.
The tempo of the strikes on Iran was so intense that state television announced the mourning ceremony for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the conflict, would be postponed. Millions attended the funeral of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said a torpedo from a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean Tuesday night, saying the strike was the first such attack on an enemy since World War II.
Sri Lankan authorities said 32 people were rescued from the ship, which sank of their country's coast. They said others died, without giving a number.
(AP)
Iris Dena News Live Updates: At Least 80 Killed In US Strike On Iranian Warship, Sri Lankan Minister Says
At least 80 were people killed in a US submarine strike on an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka's deputy foreign minister told local television on Wednesday.
(Reuters)
Iris Dena News Live Updates: Sri Lanka Rescues 32 Iranian Sailors From Sinking Warship Off Galle
The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday said it rescued 32 Iranian sailors from a sinking Iranian naval ship off the southern coast, while several bodies were recovered from the site.
Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath told reporters that several bodies were also found near the location of the distress signal, though the exact number was not immediately available.
"At this point, it is difficult to give any numbers, but bodies have been found. As they were found closer to the point of distress, it is accepted that they were from the same ship," he said.
(PTI)
'Found A Few Bodies Of Sailors': Lanka After Submarine Attack On Iran Ship
Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said that the military had rescued 32 people on board the sinking Iranian ship. Dr. Anil Jasinghe, a top health ministry official, says one of them is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment.