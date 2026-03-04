Iris Dena News Live Updates: At least 80 people were killed after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, news agency Reuters said today.

IRIS Dena was returning from India after participating in the 2026 International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam when it was reportedly attacked and later sank off the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

While the US has not confirmed the number of dead, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the submarine strike and touted it as evidence of America's global reach in its war on Iran.

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," Hegseth told reporters.