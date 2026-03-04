Submarine Attacks Iranian Ship Off Sri Lanka, 101 Missing: Report

An Iranian naval frigate, the IRIS Dena, was reportedly sunk after a submarine attack off the southern coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday. At least 101 people are missing and 78 wounded, including 32 seriously, after the attack, according to news agency Reuters.

The IRIS Dena is a Moudge-class frigate, which was returning to Iran after participating in the MILAN 2026 multinational naval exercises in Visakhapatnam, India.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said that the military had rescued 32 people on board the sinking Iranian ship. Dr. Anil Jasinghe, a top health ministry official, says one of them is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment and others are being treated for minor injuries.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that Sri Lanka's navy received information that the ship IRIS Dena, with 180 onboard, was under distress, and that the island nation sent ships and air force planes on a rescue mission.

