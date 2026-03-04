"I Might Have...": Trump Denies Israel "Forcing" Him To Launch Iran War

Donald Trump has denied claims that Israel "forced" the US to launch strikes on Iran - contradicting his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio's statement, who said Washington only acted after learning that ally Israel was going to strike. The US President justified the attack, saying that Iran was going to attack first and that it was he who "might have forced Israel's hand" to attack Tehran. LIVE UPDATES

"I think they (Iran) were going to attack first. And I didn't want that to happen. So, if anything, I might have forced Israel's hand," Trump said as he hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Oval Office.

According to Trump, the joint strikes with Israel had largely destroyed Iran's military.

"Just about everything's been knocked out," Trump said, adding that Iran's navy, air force, and radar systems had all been taken out of action.

Asked about Iran's future leadership, Trump said that most of the people that he had in mind are dead.

The joint US-Israel strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', were launched after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Tehran had resumed its nuclear activities. According to officials, Washington had received intelligence indicating the Islamic Republic was planning to either launch preemptive missiles or simultaneously with any American action against Tehran.

The strikes targeted many Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran. Over 700 people have been killed in the attack, reports said, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei - along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, also died after succumbing to wounds sustained during the strikes.

Hours after the joint attack, Iran launched missiles - many of which hit Gulf regions including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain. Tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate as Iran vowed to avenge the killing of its Supreme Leader, and US President Donald Trump warned it was "too late" for Iran to seek talks to "escape a war". They also caused a global economic turmoil as shipping is avoiding the Strait of Hormuz near Iran - one of the world's most vital shipping lanes.

Drones and missiles crashed into oil facilities and US embassies in the Gulf as the Islamic Republic retaliated, and Israel pushed troops deeper into Lebanon to battle the Tehran-backed Hezbollah after it entered the fray.

Iran's next Supreme Leader

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years, had no designated successor.

Reports suggested that Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Khamenei, has been elected as the next Supreme Leader of Iran. He was chosen as Khamenei's successor by Iran's Assembly of Experts, reports said.

(With inputs from AFP)