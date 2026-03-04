Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will host a grand reception this evening at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and his wife, Geetha Reddy, are among the invited guests.
The couple got married in a twin wedding ceremony on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur.
A traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay's family in the morning, followed by a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding for Rashmika's side in the evening.
Here Are The Live Updates Of Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Reception:
Rashmika Mandanna Shares Dreamy Pics From Sangeet Night With Vijay Deverakonda
On Tuesday, a day before their reception, Rashmika Mandanna shared a set of photos from the Sangeet ceremony. For the Sangeet night, Rashmika and Vijay wore custom-made outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India.
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Meet Media Before Reception
Before hosting the grand reception in the evening, Vijay and Rashmika met the media today. A video of them in traditional outfits is making the rounds on social media.
Vijay Deverakonda Calls Wife Rashmika Mandanna His ‘Best Friend’ In First Post After Wedding
Vijay wrote a heartwarming note dedicated to Rashmika after their wedding. He shared a series of beautiful moments from the ceremony and called Rashmika his ‘best friend’.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Post
Rashmika wrote an emotional note as she shared the first wedding photographs with Vijay. “Hi my loves, introducing to you now my husband! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being at peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely fine, and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving far more than I ever believed I could,” a part of her post read.
About Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding
The couple got married in twin wedding ceremonies on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur - a Telugu wedding in the morning reflecting Vijay’s traditions, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening honouring Rashmika’s heritage.
Allu Arjun And His Family Expected At Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently attended a pre‑wedding event for Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, and Allu Arjun’s family is expected to be present at the celebrations tonight.
Celebs Who Attended Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding
Several film personalities, including directors Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, and actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, attended the wedding.
PM Modi Invited To Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception
Top political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with his wife Geetha, are invited and expected to attend the reception.
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Invite-Only Reception'
The couple's team said on Sunday that the reception was initially planned as a private event for film industry members from several languages and select political and administrative leaders. They have now confirmed that the event will be strictly 'invite-only' because of security concerns.