Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will host a grand reception this evening at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and his wife, Geetha Reddy, are among the invited guests.

The couple got married in a twin wedding ceremony on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur.



A traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay's family in the morning, followed by a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding for Rashmika's side in the evening.

Here Are The Live Updates Of Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Reception: