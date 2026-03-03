Why Vijay-Rashmika Reduced Hyderabad Reception Guest List And Made It 'Invite-Only'

Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who got married on February 26 in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony, will host their wedding reception in Hyderabad tomorrow. According to a statement issued by the newlyweds, the event was initially planned to be a massive gathering including members of the film industries across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

However, keeping the safety and security of the couple along with the guests and public in mind, the guest list of the reception has further been restricted with it being a "strictly invitation-only event".

Statement From Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Team

"The 'Virosh' wedding has become one of the most celebrated occasions in the country, drawing immense love and attention from across India. Following the intimate wedding ceremony, the reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is scheduled to be held on the evening of March 4th in Hyderabad.

"The reception was originally planned as a highly exclusive, invite-only gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles," the statement read.

"However, due to the extraordinary nationwide excitement surrounding the wedding and in consultation with the authorities, the guest list has now been further restricted. Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion, and any potential safety risks. Ensuring the well-being of guests, the public, and the couple remains the highest priority."

Screenhot of the statement from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna about their Hyderabad reception.

The couple and the administration are working closely to ensure that the celebration proceeds smoothly and safely, without the need for cancellation. If necessary, additional receptions may be considered at a later stage to accommodate well-wishers in a more structured and secure manner, it added.

"Entry to the venue will be strictly limited to guests with valid invitations. Individuals without official invites are respectfully requested not to visit the venus, as access will not be permitted under any circumstances."

In the statement, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also extended their heartfelt gratitude to their fans and supporters for the overwhelming love.

"Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone," the couple said.

A day before their wedding reception, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna posted several never-before-seen photos of their sangeet ceremony on social media.

