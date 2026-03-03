When Rashmika Mandanna Spoke About Having Kids Before Marrying Vijay Deverakonda: 'I'd Go To War For Them'

After a lot of 'will they, won't they', Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sealed the deal last month in a low-key and intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, an event that continues to keep social media abuzz.

The actor couple shared unseen photos from their sangeet ceremony before the nuptials on Instagram today. What's more for their fans is that they are set to reunite on screen for the third time in the upcoming Telugu film Ranabaali, set to be released on September 11.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dated for around eight years before they put a ring on it in October last year.

Soon after their private engagement in Hyderabad, the actor started promoting her film The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran who was also part of the wedding party in Udaipur.

At the time, in an interview with Gulte, Rashmika Mandanna passionately spoke about becoming a mother in future.

"I'm not even a mother, but I already feel... I know I'm going to have kids, and I love that that's going to happen. But I already feel something so strongly for these little humans that are not even born yet. I want to do everything for them. I want to keep them so safe, so protected. And if I'm supposed to get into a war, I need to be fit enough to go to war for them. I'm already thinking about that," she said.

The actor, who is also set to star in the pan-India action film Mysaa, said she always knew that she would "put your head down and keep working" in her 20s and 30s.

"We need to make a living; we need to have our own money. I knew that 30 to 40 was always going to be about work-life balance, and I have to ensure that it happens. And 40 onwards, I still haven't thought that far," she added.

For now, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are celebrating their wedding, distributing sweets and donating meals across the country as well as announcing scholarships for students in Telangana government schools.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Sangeet: The Night They 'Danced As One' Till 4 AM