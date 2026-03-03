Is <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer Releasing Today? Here's The Truth

The audience has been waiting with bated breath for the trailer of the month's most anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar 2. With the film set to release in cinemas on March 19, buzz around the trailer has naturally been high.



There were rumours that the makers would drop the trailer on March 3, the day before Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has now clarified that the trailer is not releasing today.

What Taran Adarsh Wrote In His Post

Taking to Instagram, the trade analyst addressed the speculation: "#Xclusiv... DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE... A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]."

Clarifying the rumours, he added, "Let's set the record straight - the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow."

Sharing that he checked with the production house, Adarsh wrote, "I spoke to #JioStudios, who clarified that an official announcement will be made when they are ready to unveil the trailer. Until then, wait for official confirmation. #Dhurandhar2 | #JyotiDeshpande | AdityaDhar | LokeshDhar | RanveerSingh | B62Studios"

Dhurandhar 2 Update

Unlike the first film, which released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will open on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

Recap

The first installment featured an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, introducing audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga. The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian agent who is now deeply embedded within Pakistan's underworld.



