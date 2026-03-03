Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Sangeet: The Night They 'Danced As One' Till 4 AM

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been sharing their wedding pictures—one (read: a bunch) at a time.

On Tuesday morning, the day before their much-awaited reception, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda shared a bunch of glittery pictures from their Sangeet night.

Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26 at the ITC Mementos, Udaipur in the presence of friends and family members.

On February 24, they hosted a fun-filled Sangeet for their friends and family at the hotel.

Sangeet Night Posts

For the Sangeet night, Rashmika and Vijay wore custom-made outfits from the ace designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock India.

Rashmika wore a silver-coloured lehenga, while Vijay added bling with his jewel-studded black outfit. Both wore a long cape, adding drama and regality to their Sangeet looks.

The pictures scream love, togetherness, and the bond they share with each other's families. A famjam picture features Vijay, his parents and brother Anand, Rashmika, her parents, and her little sister Shiman Mandanna.

Vijay and Rashmika danced as 'one' till 4 am and the pictures don't lie.

In her caption Rashmika wrote, "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other..

to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! @falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!

"24.2.26!

"The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!"

Vijay added, "The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking.

"Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people.

"@falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons. I was in it till 4am."

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage on February 26.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple have been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

About The Reception

In an official statement, the couple's team revealed on Sunday (March 1) that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

But now their team confirmed that the celebration will be strictly invite-only due to security reasons.

Vijay and Rashmika said, "Your safety and happiness means everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited by the couple to join the celebrations on March 4.