What's Inside The Special Sweet Boxes Vijay-Rashmika Sent To Fans? Viral Unboxing Video

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on 26 February. Following their big day, the newlyweds delighted fans by distributing sweet boxes across several cities, including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry, at various temples.

Now, a viral video has revealed exactly what was inside these much-talked-about treats.

Details

An ardent fan of the couple, Sandhya Reddy Mitta, recently shared a video on Instagram with a text overlay reading "VIROSH Sweet Box". As she unwraps the package, four different sweet items can be seen neatly arranged inside. Along with the sweets, each box includes a personal note and an adorable photograph of the newlyweds printed on the cover, making it a keepsake for fans.

The fan further revealed in one of her pinned comments: "They are giving more packs for each person, did Annaprasadam also, for each box some sweets are varied."

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, held at ITC Mementos, included traditional Telugu and Kodava ceremonies. Their celebrations began two days earlier, on February 23, with a refined Japanese dinner for close friends and family, along with fun-filled activities such as pool volleyball and a friendly cricket match. The sangeet was hosted on February 24, while February 25 was all about intimate haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

The two actors first crossed paths while filming the 2018 romantic hit Geetha Govindam and later reunited on screen for Dear Comrade. After being in a relationship for several years, they finally made their bond official with marriage.

