Director Onir Slams Iran For 'Mourning A Vile Dictator'. Sudhir Mishra Claps Back, 'Let Iranians Handle'

After the US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran on February 28, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the situation is tense not only in the Middle East but also in India.

Filmmakers Onir and Sudhir Mishra got into an argument over the nature of the strikes on Iran by the US and Israel on X.

Onir called Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "a vile dictator", adding that the assassination of Iran's leader was "illegal and dangerous" for the world.

"One man, A vile dictator gets killed... lakhs protesting and mourning. I get the protest as this kind of 'assassination' is illegal and dangerous for the world. But the same man made the killing of thousands of innocent girls.... No mourning by the same set of people," he wrote.

In response to his post, Sudhir Mishra asked his fellow filmmaker to "let Iranians handle their country".

"Relax Onir. Everyone, most importantly, millions of Iranians mourn the death of innocent girls. They will only worsen the state of many more innocent girls because people will rally around the regime. Let Iranians handle their country just as we should handle ours. Nobody one should meddle with us either," he replied.

In his response, Onir said, "Sudhir... Like I mentioned clearly this killing and war is ILLEGAL and DANGEROUS. And I am not referring to Iranians... And YES ... ONLY they have the right to decide their future... am referring to those in India who are silent about atrocities against women (and) mourn this death."

While Sudhir responded to Onir's post with three folded hands emoji, Onir wrote to another user.

"It's important to condemn this dastardly killing. Never support it. But being silent about atrocities by any leader (BTW The Pope too is not above criticism) and not speaking up for women's rights, be it in Iran or Afghanistan is not ok. I also CONDEMN the same with Baba's."

Sudhir Mishra once again entered the conversation thread, asking Onir to first figure out what "propaganda" is. "What about the Bengali widows in Brindavan. We should, and some are reacting to all this in India. Is Trump allowed to ride his posse there. Go open the gates and you'll realise that they are not interested in doing anything for the women (sic)" he added.

To which Onir replied, "Also lived in Ashrams with Widows in Vrindavan and made a documentary on them. Thanks for your advice."

Sudhir Mishra countered, "I am saying Iranian liberals and civil society don't need Western intervention."

Onir finally wrote that he was "consistently agreeing" with Sudhir Mishra and did not support "this illegal war". "They do not need intervention ... yes ... But one cant watch silently at the barbarity against women in Afghanistan and keep doing business with them. NOT WAR but need to resist," he further said.

Later, Sudhir reposted Onir's new tweet which read, "All those outside Iran RIGHTLY protesting against the Illegal US and Israel war against Iran are strangely silent about #SaudiArabia #UAE & other Middle Eastern countries that felicitate this war. I suppose too many work in these countries to be attacking their embassies. (sic)"

Meanwhile, many Indian film celebrities such as Ajith, Subhashree, and Sonal Chauhan are stranded in the UAE amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

