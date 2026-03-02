Centre Warns States Of Violence, Protests Amid Iran-Israel Tensions: Sources

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an alert to various states regarding possible violence and sporadic protests in the country. The alert comes in the wake of nationwide protests by the Shia community following the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28.

The Ministry, according to sources, has said that international developments could impact India's internal security, and security agencies should remain on high alert.

The directive sent to states urges them to closely monitor the activities of pro-Iran and anti-Iran groups. In particular, instructions have been given to strengthen security around the Iranian, US, and Israeli embassies and consulates, sources said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also pointed to potential threats posed by Shia militias as well as terrorist organisations like the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda. Intelligence inputs indicate that terrorist groups may exploit the tense atmosphere to foment unrest.

In addition to embassies, the security alert lists major tourist destinations, Jewish institutions, and establishments affiliated with Western countries as potential targets, sources added. The Centre has advised states to increase the deployment of security forces at important and sensitive locations. Additionally, local police have been instructed to conduct thorough checks in crowded areas and sensitive locations and detect explosives such as Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The Ministry has also placed special emphasis on monitoring social media to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages and rumours. Cyber cells have been instructed to monitor digital content that could disturb communal harmony. Directors General of Police of all states have been asked to ensure that rapid response teams are ready to prevent any untoward incident.

Iran Israel Tensions

Israel, with the help of the US, launched a preemptive attack on Tehran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution. The Pentagon dubbed the strikes on Tehran as "Operation Epic Fury" - in a flashback to 2025's "Midnight Hammer".

Visuals showed people on the streets panicking as they drove their vehicles away from the site of the explosions. Blasts were heard throughout the city, with an Associated Press report claiming the apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump later announced that Khamenei has been killed.

On the third day of a joint US-Israel military campaign against Iran, Israel launched strikes targetting Beirut and Southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attack in retaliation for the killing of Khamenei.