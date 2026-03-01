"Khamenei, One Of The Most Evil People In History, Is Dead": Donald Trump

Hours after the US-Israel's joint military operation, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah was dead.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," Trump added.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country,” the US President said.

Here is what the US president posted on Truth Social in full: