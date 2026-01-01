"There Are Many Signs" Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Is Dead, Says Netanyahu

In what could prove to be a massive turning point for the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said "there are many signs" that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed.

Speaking hours after Israel and the US carried out attacks in several parts of Iran, including Tehran, the Israeli Prime Minister said, "This morning, in a powerful surprise strike, the compound of the tyrant Ali Khamenei was destroyed in the heart of Tehran... and there are many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive."

The Prime Minister also asserted that the attack by the two countries on Iran will last "as long as necessary".

Earlier in the day, Israel's Channel 12, citing unnamed Israeli sources, had said there were "growing indications" that the 86-year-old leader had been killed.

Asked about the report by Channel 12 and other Israeli outlets later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi had told NBC News in an interview that Khamenei was still alive, adding an important caveat: "As far as I know".

The Israel and US attack on Iran began on Saturday morning, and some of the first strikes hit areas around the offices of Khamenei, who had reportedly already been moved to a secure location.

A satellite photo put out by the New York Times showed damage to Khamenei's compound in Tehran, which also serves as his official residence.

"Thirty bombs were dropped on the complex. Ali Khamenei was underground, but probably not in his own bunker," Channel 12's Amit Segal, who is known to be close to Netanyahu, said.

Regime Change

In remarks earlier in the day, both Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump had hinted at regime change in Iran, without stating it in as many words.

"We have a common enemy, the murderous regime of the Ayatollahs that has taken over you through oppressive forces. They are the ones who have degraded your wonderful country, brought it to the lowest point, and they are the ones who slaughtered you en masse," Netanyahu had said.

"The Iranian people in all their diversity - Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Balochs, Abkhazians, and all other citizens of this wonderful nation - this is your opportunity to establish a new and free Iran. Take your destiny into your own hands. Hold your head high, look to the skies, our forces are there, the pilots of the free world, all coming to your aid. Help has arrived. And I believe the day is not far when Israel and a free Iran will join hands for the sake of security and peace, for the sake of progress and prosperity," he declared.

Trump adopted a similar approach, trying to get the Iranian people on the side of the US and Israel.

"To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations," the US president said.