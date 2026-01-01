Photo Of Khamenei's Body Shown To Trump, Netanyahu: Israeli Media

Two Israeli television networks reported that a photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body had been shown to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"A photo of the body was shown to Netanyahu and Trump," reported Channel 12.

"Senior Israeli officials were informed of Khamenei's elimination. His body was recovered from the rubble of his compound," reported public broadcaster Kan. There has been no confirmation of Khamenei's death from Tehran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)