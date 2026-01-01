Photo Of Khamenei's Body Shown To Trump, Netanyahu: Israeli Media

"Senior Israeli officials were informed of Khamenei's elimination,'' according to reports.
- A photo of Ayatollah Khamenei's body was reportedly shown to Trump and Netanyahu
- Senior Israeli officials were informed about the alleged elimination of Khamenei, according to reports
- The reports originated from Israeli television networks Channel 12 and Kan
Two Israeli television networks reported that a photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body had been shown to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"A photo of the body was shown to Netanyahu and Trump," reported Channel 12.
"Senior Israeli officials were informed of Khamenei's elimination. His body was recovered from the rubble of his compound," reported public broadcaster Kan. There has been no confirmation of Khamenei's death from Tehran.
