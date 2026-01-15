Bomb Inside Recorder To Suicide Bombing: Assassination Attempts On Khamenei

After weeks of nationwide protests against rising inflation and a deep economic crisis in Iran, the United States has warned the country's government against targeting protesters.

President Donald Trump has said that he's keeping all options open, and his comments have brought attention to past threats and assassination attempts on Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's intelligence ministry states that foreign countries, including Israel and the US, are trying to weaken their country by plotting an attack on Khamenei, according to The Times of Israel.

Here's a look at past assassination attempts on Khamenei.

1981 Bomb Attack

Khamenei, who was not Iran's Supreme Leader at the time, narrowly survived a major assassination attempt while he was delivering a speech at the Abuzar Mosque in Tehran. At the time, he had just returned from visiting the Iran–Iraq war frontline.

A bomb hidden inside a tape recorder was placed near the podium where he was speaking. The device exploded moments after he began his address. He was seriously wounded in the blast. His right arm was severely injured and permanently paralysed. He even suffered injuries to his lungs and vocal cords.

The attack was later linked to the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), an opposition group fighting the Islamic Republic.

1985 Suicide Bombing

A suicide bombing rocked a Friday prayer session at Tehran University, targeting Khamenei. The explosion occurred as the president delivered his sermon. He was not injured in the blast. After a brief pause of about three minutes, he resumed his sermon.

The attack happened at the same time as the conflict between Iran and Iraq was getting intense, with both sides attacking each other's cities. Iran had also warned that it was planning a big military attack against Iraq.

Multiple unconfirmed assassination attempts

Over the years, there have been several reported attempts to assassinate Ali Khamenei, especially in the years following the Iranian Revolution. Earlier in 2022, reports emerged of a possible drone assassination attempt on Khamenei. Details about the incident are limited, and Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the attack.

In 2025, Israel launched a surprise attack on key military and nuclear sites in Iran. Following the strike, Khamenei was moved to a fortified underground bunker in Tehran with his family, where he remained largely cut off from external communications.