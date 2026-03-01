"Become A Scientist": Video Of Khamenei Responding To Child's Martyrdom Wish Goes Viral

Iranian state media and international outlets have reported that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has died following a joint military campaign by the United States and Israel, sparking widespread reaction inside and outside Iran. Iran declared 40 days of national mourning and state TV anchors broadcast the announcement with visible emotion, some even breaking down on air as they delivered the news.

Amid this, a short video clip has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, a little boy expresses his desire to become a "martyr." Instead of encouraging martyrdom, Khamenei responds by gently pulling the child toward him and advising him to first grow up, study hard, and become a scientist to serve Islam. He suggests that one should live a full life, learn, and only think of dying for a cause once they are old and frail.

The clip has not been independently verified, and the location and date of the recording are unknown.

However, the video is now being widely shared in the context of his reported death, prompting many users to comment on the irony or emotional weight of the message. While some viewed the clip as a moment of "thoughtful advice," others have pointed to it as an example of early-age ideological indoctrination.

Some users suggested that the reference to becoming a "scientist" was an implicit nod to Iran's nuclear program.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death

Khamenei was killed at the age of 86 in a joint US-Israel airstrike that targeted his office and compound in Tehran on Saturday. The operation, which involved heavy bombardment, also reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian officials, including the Minister of Defence and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been shown an image of his body after it was recovered from the compound in Tehran. Khamenei served as the Supreme Leader of Iran from 1989 until 2026.

Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning. The IRGC has vowed "severe and decisive" retaliation against the U.S. and Israel, subsequently launching missile and drone strikes across the Middle East. An interim leadership council, including senior cleric Alireza Arafi, has been tasked with overseeing duties until a permanent successor is chosen.

The news has triggered a range of reactions, with thousands gathering in Tehran for mourning, while celebrations were reported among some groups both inside Iran and abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump described the event as a "watershed" moment and urged Iranians to "take back their country."