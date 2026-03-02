Video: Iranian Missile Evades 10 Interceptor Rockets, Hits Target

As Iran and Israel target each other with rockets amid the escalating conflict that threatens the Middle East, a video of an Iranian missile evading more than 10 interceptor rockets has gone viral.

The video, which some users have claimed is from Jerusalem, shows an Iranian missile successfully evading multiple rockets attempting to intercept it before hitting the target.

The video was recorded from a terrace, but the time and place where it was shot are yet to be confirmed. Expressions of "Oh my god" are heard in the background as the video captures interceptor rockets headed towards the Iranian missile. There is a spark, and the missile swiftly hits the target.

Although the missile's make is not confirmed, several users have claimed it could be Iran's Fattah missiles that have glide capabilities to evade interceptors of the target area's air defence system.

The updated Fattah 2 has reportedly made a debut during the ongoing conflict, but this is not confirmed. According to the Military Watch Magazine, Fattah-2 uses a hypersonic glide vehicle rather than a ballistic missile reentry vehicle, allowing it to manoeuvre in both pitch and yaw, to maintain far higher reentry speeds, and to approach targets from unexpected directions.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that Fattah missiles marked "the beginning of the end" for Israel's "mythical" air defences. "The powerful and highly manoeuvrable Fattah missiles repeatedly shook the shelters of the cowardly Zionists tonight, sending a clear message of Iran's strength to Tel Aviv's warmongering ally, which continues to dwell in delusions and false assumptions," it claimed.

Following months of heated exchanges and failed talks, the US and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian cities on Saturday. The airstrikes caused heavy damage to key cities, including the capital Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khameini, Iran's Supreme Leader, was killed amid the airstrikes. Iran has now vowed revenge and launched an all-out counterattack. Its missiles have targeted US bases in the Middle East, including Qatar and the UAE, besides landing in Israel.

Late on Sunday, several people were injured when an Iranian missile landed on one of the main roads in Jerusalem.