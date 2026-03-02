On Camera, US Destroys Iran's Parked Fighter Jets, Drones

As the military conflict in the Middle East spirals, the US is targeting Iranian aircraft and drone hangars. The US Central Command shared visuals of the strikes, saying that the US forces are taking "bold action" to eliminate imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime. The visuals show the US forces bombing drones parked in a hangar and aircraft, apparently at an Iranian facility.

U.S. forces are taking bold action to eliminate imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime. Strikes continue. pic.twitter.com/z1x07D7APl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

The US and its ally Israel have launched a coordinated attack on Iran after months of heated exchanges and failed talks. The airstrikes in key Iranian cities, including its capital, Tehran, and Isfahan, have caused heavy damage. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's Supreme Leader, has been killed in the strikes, and Tehran has vowed revenge.

In retaliation, Iran has bombed US allies in the Middle East, such as the UAE and Qatar. The move is seen as an attempt to widen the conflict and to send a message that siding with its enemy will have consequences.

The conflict has disrupted peace in the Middle East, a region with over 50 per cent of global oil reserves, meaning that this escalation can potentially have far-reaching geopolitical consequences. Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest, has been shut and the situation has led to airspace closures across 11 nations in the Gulf region.

India is watching the situation closely, as the Middle East is home to 90 lakh Indian expatriates who are now stuck in a fragile situation. The Cabinet Committee on Security, the country's top decision-making body, has directed key government departments to use every feasible measure to assist Indian nationals affected by the turmoil. While the government is preparing evacuation plans for any exigency, it has been urging all stakeholders to return to the talks table.