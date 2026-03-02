Blasts In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sirens In Tel Aviv As Iran Strikes Back

Air raid sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv, and blasts were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama minutes after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) informed of a fresh wave of missile attacks by Iran. Explosions have been echoing through the Qatari and Bahraini capitals as well as in the UAE's most populous city since the start of the US-Israel campaign on Iran on Saturday, which killed the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, other top leaders and inflicted widespread destruction. Tehran has been targeting its Gulf neighbours in response to the US-Israeli air raids.

As Tehran pressed into the third day of strikes, several missiles were intercepted over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and an AFP photographer witnessed air defence systems intercepting at least two drones near Iraq's Erbil airport. Drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Erbil, which hosts the US-led coalition troops and is also home to a major US consulate complex. Smoke columns were also seen rising from the American embassy in Kuwait.

The oil-and-gas-rich Gulf neighbours of Iran host a clutch of US military bases. The United States and its Arab allies have condemned Iran for the strikes: "The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilising behavior," the US State Department said in a joint statement with Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait - convened to formulate a unified response against Iranian attacks.

The countries have called for the "immediate cessation of these attacks", adding that the stability of the "Gulf region is not merely a regional concern but a fundamental pillar of global economic stability".

Iranian leaders have said more than 200 people have been killed since the beginning of the strikes that killed its top leadership. Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at Israel and at US military installations around the Gulf, and also at the Saudi capital and the global business hub of Dubai.

As the American and Israeli airstrikes kept pounding the coutnry, a top Iranian security official, Ali Larijiani, said on X, "We will not negotiate with the United States". On Sunday. Trump signalled that he was open to dialogue with Iran's new leadership.

Earlier Sunday, Iran selected a 66-year-old cleric to join the three-member leadership council that will govern the country until a new supreme leader is selected.