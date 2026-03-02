Vijay Shares First Post After Wife Sankgeetha Files For Divorce: "Victory Is Certain"

Days after his wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce at the district court in Chengalpattu, actor-politician Vijay made his first post on social media.

What's Happening

On Monday, Vijay took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are appearing for their Class 12 public examinations.

Writing in Tamil, he said, "Heartfelt greetings to my dear younger brothers and sisters who are writing the 12th standard public exam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry."

He further added, "You all, who are set to create a prosperous society tomorrow, face this exam without anxiety, without fear, and with courage. Advance wishes to excel in higher education as well! Only good will happen! Victory is certain!"

As per the official schedule, the TN HSE +2 examinations are being conducted from March 2 to March 26.

தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் புதுச்சேரியில் 12ஆம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வு எழுதும் என் அன்புத் தம்பிகளுக்கும் தங்கைகளுக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள்.



தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் புதுச்சேரியில் 12ஆம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வு எழுதும் என் அன்புத் தம்பிகளுக்கும் தங்கைகளுக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள்.



நாளைய வளமான சமுதாயத்தை உருவாக்க உள்ள நீங்கள் அனைவரும் இந்தத் தேர்வினைப் பதற்றமின்றி, அச்சமின்றி, துணிவுடன் எதிர்கொள்ளுங்கள். உயர்கல்வியில் சிறந்து…

Background

Vijay's post comes at a time when attention has been focused on developments in his personal life.

Sankgeetha Sornalingam recently filed a petition seeking the dissolution of their marriage. In her plea, she alleged that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star, according to PTI.

She stated that it caused her "deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust."

Describing the marriage as having "irretrievably broken," Sankgeetha has sought a decree of dissolution along with permanent alimony commensurate with Vijay's income and social standing.

She has also requested the right to continue residing in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until the disposal of the petition or, alternatively, to be provided with equivalent accommodation.

Vijay, often referred to by his fans as "Thalapathy," is the founding president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

With Tamil Nadu expected to head into legislative assembly elections in the coming months, the divorce petition has drawn widespread public attention.

The actor married Sankgeetha in the United Kingdom in July 1998.

Having acted in 68 films, Vijay was widely expected to step away from cinema after his 69th project, Jana Nayagan, to focus fully on his political career. The film, however, has yet to be released and is currently facing censorship-related delays.