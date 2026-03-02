When Vijay Credited Wife Sankgeetha For His Confidence: "That Is What Brings The Beauty"

A video clip from 2004 featuring actor Vijay has resurfaced online, drawing attention after his wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce.

What's Happening

During a stage interaction more than two decades ago, Vijay was asked how he managed to carry himself with such ease and confidence. Instead of deflecting the compliment, he reflected on it.

"I don't know," he said, adding, "I myself don't know whether I am handsome or not." He then added, "But I think my mother and my wife are the reason for this."

Explaining further, Vijay spoke about happiness and how it reflects outwardly. "If you are happy, that happiness shows. And that is what brings the beauty, I think."

He concluded the response by acknowledging his admirers. "And not just that, most importantly, my fans."

Background

On Friday, Sankgeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court.

Her petition, submitted under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, states that she became aware of an alleged affair in April 2021, according to PTI.

According to the filing, despite assurances that the relationship would end, it allegedly continued. The petition also refers to emotional distance, financial restrictions, and describes a marriage that, in her words, "survives only on paper."

For many years, Vijay and Sankgeetha's relationship was regarded as one of Tamil cinema's more private love stories. Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in London and daughter of an industrialist, reportedly became a fan of Vijay after watching Poove Unakkaga in 1996.

She travelled to Chennai to meet him on set, and he later introduced her to his family. With both families' approval, the couple married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai, in a ceremony that incorporated both Hindu and Christian traditions.

Sankgeetha largely stayed away from public appearances and film-related events. Her last known public appearance alongside Vijay was at the Master pre-release event in January 2021, the same year referenced in her petition.