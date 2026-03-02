Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Perform Satyanarayana Vratam At Their New Home In Telangana

Telugu superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26 in the presence of close friends and family at ITC Mementos, Udaipur. A day after their wedding, the couple jetted off to Hyderabad on economy flights.

On Monday, the couple of the moment performed their gruhapravesam (house-entering ceremony) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Thummanapeta, Telangana.

Villagers Welcome the New Couple

In a viral video, villagers are seen welcoming the newlyweds. Rashmika's sister, Shiman Mandanna, and Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the couple as they waited for the rituals to begin.

They were welcomed at their new home with folk dance and music, as numerous villagers turned out for the ceremony.

A traditional aarti was performed, and a woman took their dishti (nazar) as they entered the new home.

For the puja, Rashmika wore a cream-coloured saree with a red and golden border. Vijay complemented her in a cream-coloured kurta.

Rashmika looked gorgeous as ever, completing her look with heavy jewellery.

A video on social media also shows the arrangements made for the couple's arrival at their new home.

What Vijay and Rashmika Shared on Instagram

An excerpt from Vijay's emotional message reads: "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me."

Meanwhile, Rashmika expressed her love in these words: "Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!!

"But you know, suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, and life—everything just makes a lot more sense now. It is because I have you—witnessing it all, being the biggest part of it all!"

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Loka star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.