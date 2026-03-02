Viral Video: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Fly Economy After Their Luxury Wedding In Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony, followed by a Kodava wedding, on February 26 at the picturesque ITC Mementos in Udaipur. A day later, the newlyweds made their first public appearance at Udaipur airport. Now, their makeup artist Bhavya Jetwani has shared an inside video from a commercial flight showing the couple boarding.

After a luxurious wedding, Rashmika and Vijay chose to fly economy on their way back to Hyderabad from Udaipur.

In the video, Vijay interacts with the crew while Rashmika grins like a new bride. She's also seen waving at passengers who cheered for her.

The video has created a lot of buzz on Instagram.

A user wrote, "Aura of Vijay Deverakonda is of next level."

Another user wrote, "He gave her the window seat!!! Green flag."

Another comment read, "I don't know why I'm so happy for them."

What Vijay and Rashmika Shared on Instagram

An excerpt from Vijay's emotional message read: "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me."

Meanwhile, Rashmika expressed her love in these words: "Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!!

"But you know, suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, and life—everything just makes a lot more sense now. It is because I have you—witnessing it all, being the biggest part of it all!"

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Loka star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting ₹132 crore at the box office.