Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu Wedding Underway In Udaipur

The much-awaited moment is here. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wiil get married in the presence of family members and close friends at the luxury hotel ITC Mementos, located 50 km outside Udaipur today.

The couple will host two ceremonies—a traditional Telugu wedding honouring Vijay's roots in the morning and a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding celebrating Rashmika's heritage in the evening.

As per reports, the Telugu wedding is currently underway.

Opting for a highly private and intimate affair, the couple are beautifully blending cultures while embracing their individual heritage.

After months of speculation, they confirmed their wedding on Sunday (February 22) with identical social media posts, calling it "the Wedding of VIROSH"—a nod to the affectionate tag bestowed on them by loyal fans.

"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans or chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," they said in a joint statement.

"So today—with full hearts—we name our union in your honor: 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!" the statement concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a congratulatory message to the couple ahead of their wedding.

In a letter to Vijay Deverakonda's parents, the Prime Minister wrote: "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this joyous and auspicious occasion."

He added that the wedding marks the start of a beautiful new chapter in their lives, with the couple—having "taken seven steps together"—becoming lifelong friends.

"Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen," the Prime Minister noted.

"May the days, months, and years ahead be filled with shared dreams and their fulfillment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths, and journey through life as true partners," he offered his blessings and best wishes to the couple and their families.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Initially tight-lipped about the rumours of their wedding, the couple has actively been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans, since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The Sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate Haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Guest List

Ellie Choopulu director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan will attend the wedding today.

About ITC Mementos

Nestled in the Aravalli Range, this secluded property offers complete privacy, ideal for an intimate celebration. It features 117 private villas, a river and lake within the estate, a private helipad, and spans an entire hill.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the set of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). They got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, at Vijay's Hyderabad home.