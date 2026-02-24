Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur Wedding: Inside Glimpses Of Pool Volleyball To Japanese Delicacy

The much-awaited wedding festivities of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have begun today.

The couple will get married on February 26 at the luxury hotel ITC Mementos, located 25 km outside Udaipur. After months of speculation, the couple has finally confirmed their wedding on Sunday, calling it "the wedding of Virosh"—a name given by their loyal fans.

On Monday, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda landed in Udaipur with a small team of guests.

Ahead of the wedding—which they call a "very private affair"—the couple teased fans with exclusive inside glimpses of the venue, decor, delicacies, and their amusement.

What Vijay and Rashmika Shared on Instagram Stories

Vijay shared a shot focused through a volleyball net, with players silhouetted in the water and a ball in mid-air, hinting at a playful match in full swing.

Another frame showed a floating drink station complete with red cups and a panoramic landscape beyond the pool, capturing the laid-back celebratory vibes.

Meanwhile, Rashmika turned viewers' eyes to the venue's inside decor.

The image showcased a beautifully styled tablescape bathed in warm, golden light.

At the center sat a delicate floral arrangement featuring blush-pink lilies and soft green hydrangeas, artfully paired with fresh green apples and cascading grapes—giving the decor an organic, garden-meets-luxury aesthetic.

Placed elegantly on the table was a bespoke printed menu card, hinting at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests.

The choice reflects a refined, globally inspired palate, adding an intimate, gourmet touch to the pre-wedding celebrations.

What We Know About the Wedding So Far

Though the couple has confirmed their wedding, they haven't shared details of the venue or preparations.

NDTV exclusively learned that the wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place at The Mementos from February 24–26.

The property, nestled in the Aravalli Range, is completely secluded from public view, making it suitable for a highly private celebration.

The hotel houses 117 private villas and has both a river and a lake within the estate. It also has its own private helipad and is spread across an entire hill in the Aravallis.

No major film stars are expected to attend, but some politicians from Telangana and a few film directors are part of the guest list for what is described as an extremely private event. The total number of invitees is expected to remain around 100.

"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," they said in a joint statement on Sunday, confirming their wedding.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3 last year at the actor's Hyderabad home.