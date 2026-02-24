When Rashmika Mandanna Spoke About First Onscreen Kiss With Vijay Deverakonda In <i>Geetha Govindam</i>: "200 People Were Watching"

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's pre-wedding festivities have begun in Udaipur. The couple will marry on February 26 at the luxurious ITC Mementoes, located 25 km outside Udaipur.

Amid the excitement surrounding their wedding, old interviews and pictures of the actors have resurfaced. One such clip features Rashmika Mandanna speaking about her first onscreen kiss in Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna said, "First time kiss onscreen was in Geetha Govindam. First time and all, you don't know how it is-it's with a co-actor. For me, a kiss and all is a very personal thing. It is a very intimate thing. Two hundred people were watching, and I was like, how? But I think it is the same for the co-actor also. Vijay was feeling the same thing as I was. So it was like, how do we do it?"

"It's a technical thing; it's who you do it with. At the end of the day, if the character needs it, then it's good. If they don't want to, then don't. In Geetha Govindam, they were a married couple, so after marriage, you do whatever you want to do. So that was my first kissing scene, and it was very shocking for me," concluded the actress.

The couple's on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade is widely loved by fans.

What We Know About The Wedding So Far

Though the couple has confirmed their wedding, they haven't shared details of the venue or preparations.

NDTV exclusively learned that the wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place at The Mementoes from February 24-26.

The property, nestled in the Aravalli Range, is completely secluded from public view, making it suitable for a highly private celebration.

The hotel houses 117 private villas and has both a river and a lake within the estate. It also has its own private helipad and is spread across an entire hill in the Aravallis.

No major film stars are expected to attend, but some politicians from Telangana and a few film directors are on the guest list for what is described as an extremely private event. The total number of invitees is expected to remain around 100.

"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," they said in a joint statement on Sunday, confirming their wedding.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3 last year at the actor's Hyderabad home.

