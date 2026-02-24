Pics: Amitabh Bachchan Reunites With Kamal Haasan After 40 Years On <i>Kalki 2</i> Set

Amitabh Bachchan shared BTS pictures from the Kalki 2 set on his blog recently. What caught the Internet's attention was Amitabh Bachchan meeting his Geraftaar co-star Kamal Haasan on the set.

The duo are currently shooting in Hyderabad for Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Sharing the pictures, Big B wrote, "Told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad... but still they come... to confirm... but apologies... work first... rest later..."

Sharing another moment, he wrote, "And meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN... we shall be working together after ages... last in Geraftaar."

Talking further about the film, Amitabh added, "Kalki 2 begun the work... and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday... but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday... My love."

The pictures show Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan hugging each other, sharing a laugh.

In other frames, Amitabh Bachchan is seen with his heavy prosthetic makeup.

Kamal Haasan, who was part of the first installment but didn't have much screen time, will reportedly have a meatier role in the second installment. Amitabh Bachchan was also a part of the first film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan were last seen together in Geraftaar (1985), directed by Prayag Raaj.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, a mythological science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin, was released in 2024.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first installment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Deepika Padukone exited the sequel over her alleged tiff with the makers regarding work-hour shifts and salary hike demands.

The first film earned ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.