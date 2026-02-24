Allu Sirish Defends Ram Charan After Trolls Said He Attended Party In Ayyappa Deeksha

Allu Arjun recently hosted a cocktail party for his brother Allu Sirish and his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Nayanika Reddy, in Hyderabad. In a viral video, Ram Charan was seen attending the party while observing Ayyappa Deeksha (sacred vow).

Ram Charan's presence at a party raised eyebrows among a section of the Internet, and he became the object of trolls.

Here's the video where Ram Charan, accompanied by wife Upasana, is seen attending the party.

Allu Sirish, who shared pictures from the party on his Instagram, replied to a troll comment in the comments section of his post.

A user wrote, "Charan Swami," ridiculing Ram Charan.

To this, Allu Sirish wrote, "Swami came before any of us touched alcohol. Wished us & left. Love his dedication to Lord Ayyappa!"

What Is Ayyappa Deeksha?

Ayyappa Deeksha is a 41-day spiritual austerity (vratham) undertaken by devotees, known as Swamis, as a preparatory journey for the pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

It involves strict discipline, including wearing black, blue, or saffron clothing; celibacy; vegetarianism; walking barefoot; and performing daily prayers to achieve purification of body and mind.

Men performing Deeksha are strictly prohibited from consuming onion, garlic, and alcohol.

Allu Sirish to Get Married on March 6

Actor Allu Sirish will marry his fiancee Nayanika Reddy on March 6—the same date his brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy.

Speaking about the coincidence, Allu Sirish said, "When our wedding dates were being finalised as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favourable dates—Feb 25 and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue's availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6."

Allu Sirish and Nayanika began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October.