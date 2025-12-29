Allu Sirish To Marry Nayanika On March 6, Same Day Brother Allu Arjun Married Sneha Reddy

Actor Allu Sirish on Monday announced that he will be tying the knot with his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6 - the same date his brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy.

He took to his Instagram handle to share the news through a viral reel featuring himself with his nieces and nephews.

'A Blessing... Feels Like Destiny'

Speaking about the coincidence, Allu Sirish said, "When our wedding dates were being finalised as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favourable dates - Feb 25 and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue's availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6."

The actor added that it was only later that they realised the emotional significance of the date. "It was such a very happy coincidence - of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha's. Their wedding date has been a deeply meaningful one for all of us and knowing that I am marrying Nayanika on the same day feels like a blessing... it feels like destiny," he said.

"Watching the life my brother and Sneha have built together - the love, respect and shared growth - has been truly inspiring for me," he continued.

Allu Sirish concluded, "As Nayanika and I step into this new chapter, my hope is to create a journey that is rich in experiences, understanding, love and, above all, mutual respect."

Allu Sirish And Nayanika's Love Story

Allu Sirish and Nayanika began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October. Announcing the engagement on Instagram, the actor wrote, "I'm finally and happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika," alongside a series of pictures from the ceremony.

Coming to his professional front, he made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013 and went on to star in films such as Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo. He was last seen in Buddy (2024), directed by Sam Anton, which also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh and Ajmal Ameer.

