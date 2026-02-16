Anurag Kashyap On Arijit Singh's Retirement: 'There Is More To Him Than Heartbreak Songs, Was Tired Of Singing The Same Thing'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared his thoughts on singer Arijit Singh's recent decision to step away from playback singing. Speaking during an interaction with Tried and Refused Productions, he offered insight into why the celebrated singer chose to limit his professional commitments after years of dominating the music industry.

What Did Anurag Kashyap Say?

During the conversation, Anurag Kashyap explained that Arijit's decision was rooted in creative exhaustion rather than a lack of passion for music. He said, "The fact that Arijit Singh announced his retirement is because he was tired of singing the same thing again and again. Always the heartbreak song. The man is so talented. He did the music for Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait. He is also a filmmaker. He takes care of his entire town. He is a very private person, and he does not want to keep singing the same kind of songs. There is more to Arijit Singh than heartbreak songs."

According to the filmmaker, Arijit's decision reflects his desire to explore different artistic avenues and avoid being boxed into a single musical identity.

Anurag Kashyap On Creative Freedom

Expanding on the importance of artistic freedom, Anurag further said, "Woh bohot kuch karna chahta hain (He wants to try a lot of other things). When we did Nishaanchi, he did some 100 songs of that song because nobody had asked him to sing that kind of a song. He is like that, he does things on his own terms. Music comes from the soul. The pure singers, musicians work from the soul. If you give them that space they come out at something else. But if you tell them aisa hi chahiye (only this we want) they feel restricted. They feel they are not exploring themselves."

On January 27, Arijit announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. However, he will still lend his voice to the upcoming film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.

For over a decade, Arijit Singh has remained the undisputed voice of melody and heartbreak for a new generation. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, he has been the first choice for composers across major productions.

