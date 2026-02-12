<i>Dabangg</i> Composer Lalit Pandit On Arijit Singh's Retirement From Playback Singing: 'There Is No One Else Like Him'

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal and music director Lalit Pandit have reacted to Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing, a move that has sent ripples across the music industry and among fans.

In a conversation with ANI, the music veterans reflected on Arijit Singh's artistic journey and the impact he has left on the industry.

Renowned music director Lalit Pandit, who has known Arijit Singh since his days on Fame Gurukul, shared, "Arijit is a very young man. I have known him for a long time, since the beginning. He sang his first song for me at Tips. After completing 'Fame Gurukul', he came to me for training, and Tips had signed him. I could see that he was talented, and he sang very well."

"Bass unke jaisa singer aaye toh maza aayega (It would be fun if a singer like him comes)," he said.

Lalit Pandit also went on to declare Arijit Singh as the only good singer to have entered the industry in recent years. "He adds a lot to the song - the expression, style, voice quality, and the level of singing. There is no else with a depth in singing as similar as Arijit. He outshines everyone," he continued.

Likewise, veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal was also full of praise for the Gehra Hua crooner.

Reacting to Arijit Singh's exit from playback singing, Paudwal described it as a "good decision".

"If there is a good artist, we want him to go on singing forever. I don't think he has quit music. If he has quit playback singing, he must be having his own good reason. He is not a person who does anything in the name of fame. He is not like that. If he has a feeling that he has got what he wanted, that's it. I think he has taken a very good decision. He has given his best. He has got good songs. It is not very easy to give up something when you are at the number one position. It takes a lot of strength and mental stability," Anuradha Paudwal said.

In January this year, Arijit Singh announced that he would not take on any new playback work.

In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he had received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.

The announcement left his fans and colleagues in the industry surprised, with many voicing their reactions across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Message To Arijit Singh After Spending 4 Days At His Home: "Felt Magical"