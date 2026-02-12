Mrunal Thakur Shuts Down Wedding Rumours With Dhanush On Valentine's Day: "14th Feb Is Going To Be April Fools' Day"

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. Last month, they were back in the headlines as reports claimed they had decided to take their relationship to the next level.

What's Happening

Last month, a Free Press Journal report claimed Dhanush and Mrunal were reportedly getting married on February 14, which marks Valentine's Day.

Now, in a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Mrunal Thakur shut down the rumours.

She said, "No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April... 14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don't know who started... First of all, I've been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, 'Mrunal said so.' I was like, 'Wow, how beautiful. It's scary.'"

About Mrunal And Dhanush's Wedding Buzz

Mrunal and Dhanush have been rumoured to be dating since last year, though neither actor has ever confirmed or acknowledged the reports.

Recently, the speculation escalated after online chatter claimed the two were set to get married in February 2026. A source close to the actor clarified that there is absolutely no truth to the wedding reports. "Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason," the source told HTCity.

According to the source, Mrunal has back-to-back professional commitments lined up. "She has a release scheduled for February, and then another Telugu film coming out in March. It doesn't make sense for her to plan a wedding right in the middle of that," the source said, adding that her focus at the moment is entirely on work.

Amid the buzz, Mrunal recently shared her first Instagram post since the rumours began circulating. The actor posted a video of herself on a boat, enjoying the sunset and sea breeze. With her wavy hair left open, she was seen gazing at the serene surroundings.

In the caption, Mrunal wrote, "Grounded, glowing and unshaken!"

For the unversed, dating rumours involving Mrunal and Dhanush first surfaced in August 2025, when she was seen warmly greeting the Tamil star at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. A video of the moment quickly went viral. Earlier, her presence at the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein had also sparked speculation.

Dhanush, who was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth (daughter of superstar Rajinikanth) for 18 years, called it quits in 2022. The couple share two sons, Linga and Yatra.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Set in an urban landscape, Do Deewane Seher Mein follows the lives of two individuals who are still discovering themselves while navigating a growing emotional connection.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's characters are shown dealing with confusion, emotional distance, and moments of quiet intimacy. Their relationship does not revolve around finding perfection but around understanding each other's flaws and learning to accept them.

Rather than portraying love as a fairytale, the film appears to explore how relationships evolve through patience, empathy, and honesty.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Har love story perfect nahi hoti, kuch iss seher jaisi khubsurat bhi hoti hain! It's time to be a part of an isq-bhari kahani!"

Written by Kaushal Shah, the film brings together Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Viraj Gehlani, and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles. Cinematography is handled by Abhiruchi Chand, while Monisha Baldawa serves as the editor. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Meanwhile, Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to release on February 20.