Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's <i>Dacoit</i> Avoids Clash With <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> And <i>Toxic</i>, Film To Now Release In April 2026

Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit, which was initially scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, now has a new release date.

With the revised schedule confirmed, Dacoit is set to hit cinemas on April 10, 2026.

The decision was made to avoid a direct clash with other major releases, including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay were jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo, who also directs the project. In addition to the lead pair, the film features director Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role, with Mrunal Thakur playing a key part.

Sesh recently wrapped up the final shooting schedule of the film.

Sharing his thoughts on completing the shoot, Sesh said that wrapping up the final schedule felt both surreal and emotional.

"Wrapping the final schedule of Dacoit feels both surreal and deeply emotional for me. This film has been an intense journey - physically, creatively, and mentally. From writing the first draft to now standing at the edge of completion, every phase has demanded complete honesty and commitment. We have just wrapped up the last schedule, and there is a quiet sense of fulfilment that comes with knowing we have given this story everything we had," Sesh said in a statement.

He added, "Dacoit is not just another film for me; it is a story that has stayed with me through nights of writing and days of shooting under challenging conditions. As we head towards its release in April, I feel incredibly grateful to be sharing this moment with the entire team who believed in the vision from day one."

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will also star in Do Deewane Sheher Mein, releasing February 20.

