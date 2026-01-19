Dhanush's Old Interview Of Calling Love "An Overrated Emotion" Resurfaces Amid Wedding Buzz With Mrunal Thakur

Amid ongoing wedding rumours linking him to Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush's old interview about love resurfaced on the Internet.

During the trailer launch of Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush was asked about his opinion on love.

He replied, "I don't know."

When someone joked that the actor was 'too young' to explain it, Dhanush responded, "I think it's just another overrated emotion."

About Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Divorce

The duo got married in 2004 in a grand wedding in Chennai, and after 18 years of marriage, they released a joint statement revealing their decision to part ways. The two announced their separation on social media in 2022 and later filed for divorce.

The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand each other as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic)."

They continue to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Lingaa.

About Mrunal And Dhanush's Wedding Buzz

Mrunal and Dhanush have been rumoured to be dating since last year, though neither actor has ever confirmed or acknowledged the reports.

Recently, the speculation escalated after online chatter claimed the two were set to get married in February 2026.

A source close to the actor clarified that there is absolutely no truth to the wedding reports. "Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason," the source told HTCity.

According to the source, Mrunal has back-to-back professional commitments lined up. "She has a release scheduled for February, and then another Telugu film coming out in March. It doesn't make sense for her to plan a wedding right in the middle of that," the source said, adding that her focus at the moment is entirely on work.

For the unversed, dating rumours involving Mrunal and Dhanush first surfaced in August 2025, when she was seen warmly greeting the Tamil star at the premiere of her film Son Of Sardaar 2.

A video of the moment quickly went viral. Earlier, her presence at the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein had also sparked speculation.

