Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur Makes First Public Appearance. Watch

Amid ongoing wedding rumours linking her to Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur has made her first public appearance.

What's Happening

The actor was seen arriving with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi at producer Ramesh Taurani's birthday bash in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mrunal will next be seen opposite Siddhant in the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein. The posters of the film were recently unveiled and received positive responses.

As per reports, the makers are planning to release the teaser on January 19, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

About Mrunal And Dhanush's Wedding Buzz

Mrunal and Dhanush have been rumoured to be dating since last year, though neither actor has ever confirmed or acknowledged the reports.

Recently, the speculation escalated after online chatter claimed the two were set to get married in February 2026.

A source close to the actor clarified that there is absolutely no truth to the wedding reports. "Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason," the source told HTCity.

According to the source, Mrunal has back-to-back professional commitments lined up. "She has a release scheduled for February, and then another Telugu film coming out in March. It doesn't make sense for her to plan a wedding right in the middle of that," the source said, adding that her focus at the moment is entirely on work.

Amid the buzz, Mrunal recently shared her first Instagram post since the rumours began circulating. The actor posted a video of herself on a boat, enjoying the sunset and sea breeze. With her wavy hair left open, she was seen gazing at the serene surroundings.

In the caption, Mrunal wrote, "Grounded, glowing and unshaken!"

For the unversed, dating rumours involving Mrunal and Dhanush first surfaced in August 2025, when she was seen warmly greeting the Tamil star at the premiere of her film Son Of Sardaar 2.

A video of the moment quickly went viral. Earlier, her presence at the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein had also sparked speculation.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is being described as a contemporary romance with old-school sensibilities.

Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions are set to release the film on February 20, 2026. The producers have described the project as a return to sincere, heartfelt romance in Hindi cinema, with music designed to evoke classic romantic films.

The title is inspired by the song Do Deewane Seher Mein from the 1977 film Gharaonda.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali produces the film alongside Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Bhansali's recent directorial credits include Gangubai Kathiawadi and the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Mrunal, meanwhile, was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar 2. She will next appear in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, alongside Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday and Maniesh Paul. She also has Dacoit with Adivi Sesh in the pipeline.