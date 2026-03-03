Aamir Khan And Hrithik Roshan Step In To Resolve <i>Don 3</i> Dispute Between Farhan Akhtar And Ranveer Singh: Report

Don 3 is currently one of the most talked-about projects in Bollywood. The film was initially set to feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role, but the actor later walked out of the project. Now, according to a media report, some of the industry's biggest names have stepped in to help resolve the differences between the two sides.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, a high-profile meeting was held among several top Bollywood stars, filmmakers, and producers, where the status of Don 3 was discussed. The meeting was attended by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkumar Hirani, Zoya Akhtar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar Mangat, and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The dispute centres on Ranveer Singh's exit from the film. Earlier, NDTV reported that Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment had allegedly demanded Rs 40 crore from the actor as compensation after he walked out of Don 3.

It has also been reported that Aamir Khan has taken on the role of mediator between the two parties to help reach an amicable solution. This was confirmed days after Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar were seen leaving Aamir Khan's residence in Mumbai.

A source told NDTV, "Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same."

Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise began with Shah Rukh Khan's Don, a remake of the 1978 classic, released in 2006. Its sequel, Don 2, arrived in 2011. In 2023, Excel Entertainment announced that Ranveer Singh would take on the titular role in the third installment.



