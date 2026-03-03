Inside Varun Dhawan's Holi Celebrations With Wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are high on festive spirits. The couple celebrated Holi a day in advance and shared glimpses on social media.

The image featured Varun dressed in an orange vest, while Natasha wore a white kurta. The lovebirds were seen covered in bright red and yellow colours. In the caption, Varun wrote, "Happy Holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood." Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are parents to a daughter, Lara. The couple welcomed their little one on June 3, 2024. The actor announced the happy news on Instagram. It featured an animated video of his pet dog, Joey, holding a board with the text "Welcome lil sis." The side note read, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Varun Dhawan spoke about how fatherhood changed his life.

The actor said, “I used to get scolded by one woman before, but now I get scolded by two. I am learning how to burp her, how to swaddle her. Sometimes when she starts crying, I feel terrified. Sometimes at night, when you are exhausted, and she starts crying, I pretend to get up, but Natasha gets us before me and goes to soothe her. No, no...but you have to go because you feel anxious.”

Varun and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug. The childhood sweethearts hosted a private wedding attended by their close family and friends.

