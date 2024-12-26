Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Share First Glimpse Of Daughter Lara On Christmas

Christmas was extra special this year for Varun Dhawan. Reason? The actor marked the holiday season with his newborn daughter Lara. Varun and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child on June 3.

On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan shared a picture-perfect frame on Instagram. Here, Varun and Natasha are seen smiling ear-to-ear with their little bundle of joy — Lara. FYI: It's her Instagram debut. Lara looks cute as a cupcake in a red checkered frock, white socks and Christmas-themed hairband. Adorable, did we hear? Of course, there is Joey, their pet, too.

In the caption, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Me with my babies. Merry Christmas." Replying to the post, Varun's niece Anjini Dhawan wrote, “Cutest.” Sophie Choudry dropped red hearts.

In an interaction with the media, Varun Dhawan opened up about embracing fatherhood. Calling it a part crazy, part wonderful experience, the actor admitted that he is a changed man now after seeing Natasha give birth to their first child. "Being a father to a daughter is a unique experience. It shakes you completely, making you realise how much your thinking changes," he said.

Varun Dhawan shared how his experience of becoming a parent has made him more grateful towards his mother, Karuna Dhawan. He added, "All the things your mother used to teach you during childhood start coming back to your mind. When Natasha gave birth to the baby, the first thought that I had was how could I ever be mean to my mother."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's latest release Baby John made its theatrical debut on December 25. It is a Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Atlee, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is directed by A. Kaleeswaran.