Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Welcome A Baby Girl: 'Baby Dhawan Is Here'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are the new parents in town. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Monday (June 3). The actor announced the good news by sharing an animated video featuring his pet dog Joey holding a board with the text "Welcome lil sis" written on it. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail.

Earlier, Varun's father and director David Dhawan confirmed the news. In a viral video, the director is seen exiting the hospital. When the shutterbugs questioned whether he was blessed with a granddaughter or grandson, he said, "Beti huyi hai (we have been blessed with a baby girl)." Varun, who was accompanying his father said, "All good" and flashed his biggest smile.

Take a look at the viral video here.

ICYMI: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actor shared an adorable monochrome picture on social media. In the picture, Varun is seen kissing Natasha's baby bump. The couple's pet dog Joey can be seen sitting on a sofa. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength."

Varun married Natasha on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for quite a few years before exchanging wedding vows. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by their close friends and family members. In an earlier interview with Kareena Kapoor during her chat show, Varun spoke about his relationship with Natasha. He said, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her and, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is set to star in the action thriller Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He is also set to appear in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Aside from this, he will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.