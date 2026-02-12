Shatrughan Sinha Visits Hema Malini's New Delhi Home, Dharmendra's Photo Frame Adds An Emotional Touch

Shatrughan Sinha recently visited Hema Malini's new Delhi home. He took to X to share how lovely her hospitality was. A frame of Dharmendra and Hema Malini was also seen in the background.

Sharing pictures, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "Extremely happy to visit our dearest family friend, great lady @dreamgirlhema's new home in Delhi. Welcomed in with warmth & it was a pleasure to enjoy some delicious South Indian cuisine. Hema, as always, was a lovely & caring hostess. Delightful times well spent!"

When Shatrughan Sinha And Wife Poonam Visited Hema Malini After Dharmendra's Hospital Discharge

Days after film veteran Dharmendra was discharged from hospital last year, his dear friend and colleague Shatrughan Sinha paid a visit to Hema Malini's residence to check on the family. He had shared two photos and a message on his X handle, announcing his visit.

In the post, Shatrughan Sinha shared images featuring himself, Poonam Sinha, and Hema Malini.

In the caption, he wrote, "Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha, went to meet, greet & God bless our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema. Our prayers are with them all, and we inquired about our elder brother's and the family's well-being too."

Shatrughan Sinha also visited Hema Malini after Dharmendra's death on November 24, 2025

Shatrughan Sinha took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and revealed that he met Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol to offer comforting words as they coped with this major loss.

Mourning the loss of his 'dearest family friend' and 'elder brother' Dharmendra, Shatrughan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heartbreaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend, our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters, @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol, with comforting words for their immense loss. Dharamji was a kind & gentle soul."

Remembering the unmatched legacy left by Dharmendra, he added: "He isn't with us today, but his memories will live with us forever. Prayers & condolences for their peace in these difficult times. God bless them all. (Om Emoji) Shanti."

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on November 24, at the age of 89. The legendary actor, Bollywood's iconic 'He-Man' and star of over 300 films, died 12 days after being discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on November 24 amid tight security.

The actor's prayer meet took place on November 27 at 5 PM at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai.