Kangana Ranaut Enjoys "<i>Sansad Mein Sukoon Ke Kuch Pal</i>" With Dream Girl Hema Malini

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures with her fellow BJP MP Hema Malini. The two are in Delhi for the ongoing winter Parliament session.

On her Instagram Stories, the Mandi MP posted photos of herself with the veteran actress. Both Kangana and Hema Malini are smiling at the camera. For the day, Kangana picked a pale pink saree with a lavender full-sleeved sweater. Whereas the OG Dream Girl is seen in a stunning gold and green drape with floral patterns.

Kangana dropped the photos to the tune of Kishore Kumar's Dream Girl, which remains one of the most memorable songs of Hema Malini's career. Sharing the first picture, the actress wrote, "Sansad mein sukoon ke kuch pal with #DreamGirl", and tagged Hema Malini.

Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

In the next story, she just used the hashtags ‘#DreamGirl' and ‘#wintersession2026'.

Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut On Supporting Hema Malini

Last year, Kangana extended her support and condolences to Hema Malini after her husband and veteran actor, Dharmendra, died.

Speaking to ANI, Kangana said, “It is a very sad time, and we feel even more saddened to see Hema ji. We stand with her in this pain, and she is an important part of the BJP. The entire BJP family is with her. The Prime Minister and all of us are with her.”

Kangana also spoke about Dharmendra's legacy and how he always spoke highly of her work. She told the media, “Mujhe bahut yaadein hain ki vo kehte the, ‘Kangana, bahut achha kaam kar rahi ho… tum bahut achha fight karti ho apni baaton ko lekar, apne haq ke liye'” (“I have many memories of him saying, ‘Kangana, you are doing very good work… you fight very well for your beliefs and for your rights'”).

What's Next For Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana continues to balance her responsibilities as an MP with her film career. She was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency, where she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vishakha Nair, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik, and Darshan Pandya also featured in the project. The 39-year-old will next feature in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.