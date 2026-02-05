Amid 'Communal' Remark Row, AR Rahman Says, "When You Explain, They Won't Listen To You"

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has once again addressed the controversy surrounding his earlier remarks about the Hindi film industry, indicating that he has moved past the episode.

AR Rahman had previously faced backlash after hinting at the "communal" nature of the Hindi film industry, a comment that sparked debate online.

Days later, he released a clarification video to explain his position.

Now, speaking on the YouTube podcast Noise and Grains, Rahman was asked why he felt the need to put out that video message.

Responding cautiously, he said, "See, in life you have to prepare. And we have to prepare for everything."

When the conversation continued, Rahman appeared reluctant to dwell on the subject. Smiling, he suggested moving on because "we all know".

The host described the episode as "a little sad" for Rahman's admirers, particularly referring to the composer reading out details from his own Wikipedia page in the clarification video to highlight his contributions.

Reacting to this, Rahman said, "But you know what, it's better we move on with something else because people who know you don't need an explanation. And when you explain, they won't listen to you, those who don't..." He ended the remark with a chuckle.

The "Communal" Remark Row

In a recent interview with BBC Network, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman said that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him in recent years, attributing this change to "shifting power dynamics" over the last eight years and, possibly, to what he described as "a communal thing.

Rahman said the reasons often reach him indirectly. "It comes to me as Chinese whispers," he noted.

Elaborating on that shift, the composer added, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family."

After the remarks, Shobhaa De said, "This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he has made it, you should ask him." Drawing from her decades-long association with the Hindi film industry, De shared that Bollywood has largely remained free of communal bias. "I have been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I have seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood. If you have talent, you will get a chance. If you don't have talent, there is no question of religion being a factor that you are not getting a chance."

She concluded, "So, what he is saying, he is such a successful man, he is such a mature man. He should not have said it, maybe he has his reasons, you will have to ask him."

Shaan also denied any notion of a "communal or minority" bias in Rahman's recent comments. He told IANS, "I have been singing for so many years and I am also not getting much work. But I don't go into it much because I feel it is a personal thing. Everyone has their own thoughts and likes. And how much work we should get is not in our hands."

He added, "Whatever work you get, do it well. Whatever work Mr. Rahman gets, it is his signature style. It is amazing that he is a composer and his fans have not decreased, they are increasing. So if there was any such thing."

He concluded, "I don't think there is any communal minority angle. Whatever you are saying, it doesn't happen in music. If there was such a thing, then all our three superstars, who have been in the minority for 30 years, but their fans are less than anyone else, are increasing. So it doesn't happen. Do good work, do good music and don't think about all this."

Javed Akhtar also shared his views and told IANS, "I have never felt this way. I meet people here in Mumbai. They have great respect for him. Rahman is such a big man. Even a small producer is afraid to go to him. But I don't think there is any communal element in this. Why don't you see him? He will definitely come."

"Never Wished To Cause Pain": AR Rahman

After facing sustained backlash online, AR Rahman shared his perspective through a video message on social media.

Rahman took to Instagram to clarify his stand, emphasising that India has always been central to his life and creative journey.

In the video, he spoke about music being his primary medium of expression and connection, while underlining that he never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt," Rahman said.

He went on to say that he feels fortunate to be an Indian, adding that the country offers him a space that values creative freedom and celebrates diverse voices.

Rahman highlighted how working in such an environment has shaped his artistic outlook.

Reflecting on his journey so far, the composer spoke about several projects that he believes have reinforced his purpose.

"From nurturing Jala presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and Ruhi Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to create a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, also building Secret Mountain, India's first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose," he added.

Towards the end of the video, Rahman expressed gratitude to India and reaffirmed his commitment to creating music that, in his words, "honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the future."

On the work front, Rahman is currently preparing for the Chennai leg of his Wonderment Tour, which will take place next week around Valentine's Day.



