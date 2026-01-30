Trump Makes A Cameo In AR Rahman's Instagram Reel From <i>Melania</i> Premiere In US. Watch Video

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shared a photo and a video from the premiere of Melania, a new documentary centred on Melania Trump, held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. The composer's appearance at the high-profile event drew attention, with several international figures and political leaders also attending the screening.

About AR Rahman's Post

Taking to Instagram, Rahman shared a selfie along with a short video from inside the premiere venue. US President Donald Trump was also seen in the video. Take a look at the post here:

AR Rahman was among the most prominent international personalities present at the event, making his attendance one of the standout moments of the evening.

The guest list included FIFA president Gianni Infantino, hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame, and Jordan Belfort, whose life inspired The Wolf of Wall Street.

Former New York City mayor Eric Adams and US Second Lady Usha Vance were part of the guest list, along with several members of Donald Trump's cabinet.

About The Documentary

The documentary Melania traces the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration and offers a behind-the-scenes look at Melania Trump during a crucial period in US politics.

The documentary had an earlier private screening at the White House on January 24, which was attended by Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and their son Barron, along with a select group of invited guests.

Melania is directed by Brett Ratner and produced by Fernando Sulichin and Marc Beckman. Melania Trump also serves as one of the producers. The documentary is being released by Amazon MGM Studios.



