Trump Says He Predicted 9/11 A Year Before It Happened: Here's The Truth

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he had warned about the September 11 terror attacks more than a year before they took place.

Speaking during a meeting with board members of the Trump Kennedy Centre, Trump said he had earlier predicted that Iran could use the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic weapon. During the discussion, he also repeated his claim that he had warned about Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks.

"I predicted Osama Bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Centre. I made that prediction a year before. I said you'd better get him. He's a bad guy," the US president said.

He said his assessment of bin Laden came after watching him in an interview.

"I watched him be interviewed this one time and said he's a bad guy."

He added, "President Clinton actually had a shot at him, but he didn't take it. I am not blaming him for it."

He then pointed to a specific source for his claim. "One year before, exactly, I wrote it in a book. You can even check," Trump said.

So we did.

What The Book Actually Says

Trump was referring to his 2000 book, The America We Deserve, published roughly a year before the attacks took place.

The book does mention Osama bin Laden, but only briefly, listing him as one among several threats to US security. Trump wrote, "One day we're told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin Laden is public enemy Number One, and US jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later, it's on to a new enemy and new crisis."

Elsewhere in the book, Trump did express concern about a major terrorist strike on American soil. He wrote that he was "convinced we're in danger of the sort of terrorist attacks that will make the bombing of the Trade Centre look like kids playing with firecrackers," referring to the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing.

However, when he described the kind of attack he feared, it was not a plane hijacking. Trump wrote about the threat of a weapon of mass destruction, such as a nuclear device or anthrax, being brought into a major American city.

The book does not predict hijacked aircraft, the targeting of the Twin Towers, or the specific events of 11 September 2001.

Iran's Warning About A "New 9/11"

Trump's comments came a day after, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted a warning on X.

"I've heard that the remaining members of Epstein's network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people," he wrote.

What Happened On 11 September, 2001

The September 11 attacks remain among the deadliest acts of terrorism in modern history. Nearly 3,000 people were killed after 19 hijackers linked to al-Qaeda seized control of four passenger planes in the United States.

Two aircraft struck the World Trade Centre in New York City. American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the North and South Towers seventeen minutes apart. Both towers collapsed within two hours of being hit.

A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, struck the Pentagon near Washington DC. A fourth, United Airlines Flight 93, came down in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to overpower the hijackers. It is believed the intended target was the US Capitol.

The attacks led to the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, the global War on Terror, and fundamentally reshaped international security policy for the decades that followed.