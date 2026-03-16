The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The live broadcast in India began at 4.30 am IST with the red carpet event, followed by the awards presentation.

This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. The awards will also see actor-producer Priyanka Chopra turn presenter at the star-studded event.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.

Besides Sinners, the best picture nominees are Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Hamnet, Frankenstein, F1: The Movie, Bugonia, and Train Dreams.

Other best actor nominees are Michael B Jordan for Sinners, Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

In the best actress category, the nominees are Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You).

Here Are The Live Updates For Oscars 2026: