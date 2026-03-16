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The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The live broadcast in India began at 4.30 am IST with the red carpet event, followed by the awards presentation.

This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. The awards will also see actor-producer Priyanka Chopra turn presenter at the star-studded event.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.

Besides Sinners, the best picture nominees are Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Hamnet, Frankenstein, F1: The Movie, Bugonia, and Train Dreams.

Other best actor nominees are Michael B Jordan for Sinners, Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

In the best actress category, the nominees are Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You).

Here Are The Live Updates For Oscars 2026:

Mar 16, 2026 06:16 (IST)
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Oscar 2026: Here Are The Best-Dressed Celebs

From Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway to Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner, the celebrities arrived in their finest ensembles for the Oscars 2026. Read more here.

Mar 16, 2026 06:07 (IST)
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Sinners Wins First Award Of The Night, For Original Screenplay

Sinners has opened its Oscars account with the first win of the night. Director Ryan Coogler takes home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Mar 16, 2026 06:02 (IST)
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One Battle After Another Wins Best Adapted Screenplay

The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another. The award was presented by Avengers: Endgame co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans.

Mar 16, 2026 06:00 (IST)
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Timothee Chalamet Has Already Created Oscars History

At the age of 30, Timothee Chalamet is the youngest actor with three Oscars nominations. In 2026, he is nominated for Best Actor for Marty Supreme. Read more here.

Mar 16, 2026 05:52 (IST)
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Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar goes to Sean Penn for One Battle After Another. The actor gave the ceremony a miss. 

"He couldn't be here tonight, or he didn't want to," presenter Kieran Culkin said after announcing Penn as the winner.

In the movie, Sean Penn plays a calculating strategist whose decades of experience in political movements give him both influence and scars. His character carries the weight of past victories and failures, offering sharp insights while quietly pulling strings behind the scenes. The performance blends Penn's trademark intensity with moments of restraint, delivering a standout performance among the film's talented ensemble.

Sean Penn has previously won Best Actor Oscars for Mystic River (2004) and Milk (2009).

Mar 16, 2026 05:47 (IST)
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The Singers And Two People Exchanging Saliva Tie For Best Live Action Short Film

The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva share the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film.

Mar 16, 2026 05:43 (IST)
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Conan O'Brien Takes Aim At Timothee Chalamet Over "Ballet And Opera" Remarks

"Security is very tight tonight. There's concerns about attacks from the ballet and opera communities. They're just mad you didn't mention jazz," host Conan O'Brien said, as the camera cut to Timothee Chalamet laughing along with the crowd. The actor is nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for Marty Supreme.

Mar 16, 2026 05:40 (IST)
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What Is Inside Oscars Gift Bag Worth Rs 3.2 Crore

This year's gift bag is presented inside a small suitcase and includes products worth an estimated $350,000 (Rs 3.2 crore). Read about what all is inside the goodies bag here.

Mar 16, 2026 05:34 (IST)
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One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Oscar

The inaugural Academy Award for Best Casting goes to Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another. 

Mar 16, 2026 05:29 (IST)
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With 4 Movies, Iran And Israel Take The Gulf War To Oscars 2026

Two films each from Iran and Israel are up for an Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards. Read more here.

Mar 16, 2026 05:25 (IST)
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Frankenstein Wins Second Oscar, This Time For Best Make-Up And Hairstyling

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling Oscar goes to Frankenstein, marking the second Oscar for the film. 

Mar 16, 2026 05:23 (IST)
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Frankenstein Wins Best Costume Design Oscar

Best Costume Design goes to Kate Hawley for Frankenstein. The award was presented by Anna Wintour and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.

Mar 16, 2026 05:17 (IST)
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Oscars 2026: 6 Celebrities Banned From Academy Awards

From WIll Smith to Harvey Weinstein, here are six celebrities who are not welcome to the Oscars 2026. Read full story here.

Mar 16, 2026 05:08 (IST)
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Best Animated Short Film Oscar Goes To...

Girl Who Cried Pearls wins Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

Mar 16, 2026 05:02 (IST)
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KPop: Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature

Oscar for the Best Animated Feature goes to KPop: Demon Hunters. The award was presented by Will Arnett and Channing Tatum.

Mar 16, 2026 04:55 (IST)
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Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Go Monochrome On Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a white, strapless Dior gown, whereas, Nick Jonas was dressed in a tailored suit. Read the full story here.

Mar 16, 2026 04:51 (IST)
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Amy Madigan Wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar For Weapons

Best Supporting Actress goes to Amy Madigan for Weapons. The award was presented by Zoe Saldana.

Mar 16, 2026 04:49 (IST)
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Oscars 2026: Host Conan O'Brien Says These Are "Chaotic Times"

In his Oscars 2026 opening comments, host Conan O'Brien says these are "chaotic times" amid the Iran-Israel War. "Let us celebrate not because all is well, but because we hope," he said.

Mar 16, 2026 04:46 (IST)
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Where To Watch Oscars 2026 In India?

Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2026 on JioHotstar and Star Movies. Read more here.

Mar 16, 2026 04:42 (IST)
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Oscars 2026: Palestinian Actor Can't Attend Ceremony Due To US Travel Ban

Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees, who stars in the Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab, couldn't make it to the awards ceremony due to a travel ban imposed by the Trump administration. Read the story here.

Mar 16, 2026 04:36 (IST)
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Oscars 2026 Begins With Conan O'Brien Returning As Host

Conan O'Brien begins hosting Oscars 2026.

Mar 16, 2026 04:31 (IST)
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Kylie Jenner Stuns In Custom Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner is set to grace the Oscars 2026 red carpet in a custom red Schiaparelli dress. She is accompanying her partner, Best Actor Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, to the ceremony.

Mar 16, 2026 04:25 (IST)
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Priyanka Chopra To Present At Oscars 2026

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra is set to present at award at the 98th Academy Awards. Her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, is accompanying her to the ceremony. Priyanka posted an Instagram Story with her and Nick reaching the Oscars venue in a golf cart.

Mar 16, 2026 04:17 (IST)
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Oscars 2026 Introduces The First Award For Casting Directors

It will be for the first time in Academy Awards history that an award will be given to casting directors. Read the full story here.

Mar 16, 2026 04:12 (IST)
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Oscars 2026: Here's The Full List Of Nominations

Ryan Coogler's Sinners is leading the Oscars race with an impressive 16 nominations. Read the full list of nominations here.

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