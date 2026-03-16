The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
The live broadcast in India began at 4.30 am IST with the red carpet event, followed by the awards presentation.
This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. The awards will also see actor-producer Priyanka Chopra turn presenter at the star-studded event.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.
Besides Sinners, the best picture nominees are Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Hamnet, Frankenstein, F1: The Movie, Bugonia, and Train Dreams.
Other best actor nominees are Michael B Jordan for Sinners, Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.
In the best actress category, the nominees are Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You).
Here Are The Live Updates For Oscars 2026:
Oscar 2026: Here Are The Best-Dressed Celebs
From Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway to Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner, the celebrities arrived in their finest ensembles for the Oscars 2026. Read more here.
Sinners Wins First Award Of The Night, For Original Screenplay
Sinners has opened its Oscars account with the first win of the night. Director Ryan Coogler takes home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
Saints and sinners alike agree: history is written tonight! Congratulations to Ryan Coogler on winning Best Original Screenplay for SINNERS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YfiVomhRaa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
One Battle After Another Wins Best Adapted Screenplay
The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another. The award was presented by Avengers: Endgame co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans.
What time is it? Time to celebrate. Paul Thomas Anderson wins Best Adapted Screenplay for ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oc9Raln2IT— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Timothee Chalamet Has Already Created Oscars History
At the age of 30, Timothee Chalamet is the youngest actor with three Oscars nominations. In 2026, he is nominated for Best Actor for Marty Supreme. Read more here.
Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar
The Best Supporting Actor Oscar goes to Sean Penn for One Battle After Another. The actor gave the ceremony a miss.
Operation complete. Congratulations to Sean Penn on winning Best Supporting Actor for ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1zcfEHZZbU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
"He couldn't be here tonight, or he didn't want to," presenter Kieran Culkin said after announcing Penn as the winner.
In the movie, Sean Penn plays a calculating strategist whose decades of experience in political movements give him both influence and scars. His character carries the weight of past victories and failures, offering sharp insights while quietly pulling strings behind the scenes. The performance blends Penn's trademark intensity with moments of restraint, delivering a standout performance among the film's talented ensemble.
Sean Penn has previously won Best Actor Oscars for Mystic River (2004) and Milk (2009).
The Singers And Two People Exchanging Saliva Tie For Best Live Action Short Film
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva share the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film.
It's a tie! THE SINGERS and TWO PEOPLE EXCHANGING SALIVA both win the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sspwxUKtbj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Conan O'Brien Takes Aim At Timothee Chalamet Over "Ballet And Opera" Remarks
"Security is very tight tonight. There's concerns about attacks from the ballet and opera communities. They're just mad you didn't mention jazz," host Conan O'Brien said, as the camera cut to Timothee Chalamet laughing along with the crowd. The actor is nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for Marty Supreme.
What Is Inside Oscars Gift Bag Worth Rs 3.2 Crore
This year's gift bag is presented inside a small suitcase and includes products worth an estimated $350,000 (Rs 3.2 crore). Read about what all is inside the goodies bag here.
One Battle After Another Wins First-Ever Best Casting Oscar
The inaugural Academy Award for Best Casting goes to Cassandra Kulukundis for One Battle After Another.
History is made! ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER wins the first-ever Oscar for Best Casting. Congratulations, Cassandra Kulukundis! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/85POu1cN4z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
With 4 Movies, Iran And Israel Take The Gulf War To Oscars 2026
Two films each from Iran and Israel are up for an Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards. Read more here.
Frankenstein Wins Second Oscar, This Time For Best Make-Up And Hairstyling
Best Make-Up And Hairstyling Oscar goes to Frankenstein, marking the second Oscar for the film.
A monster of a transformation. Congratulations to Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey for winning the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for FRANKENSTEIN! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rOwZT7thPm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Frankenstein Wins Best Costume Design Oscar
Best Costume Design goes to Kate Hawley for Frankenstein. The award was presented by Anna Wintour and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.
Stitched for Oscar gold. Congratulations to Kate Hawley on winning Best Costume Design for FRANKENSTEIN! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SUgAX4AKap— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Oscars 2026: 6 Celebrities Banned From Academy Awards
From WIll Smith to Harvey Weinstein, here are six celebrities who are not welcome to the Oscars 2026. Read full story here.
Best Animated Short Film Oscar Goes To...
Girl Who Cried Pearls wins Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.
The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to... THE GIRL WHO CRIED PEARLS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/X9BmtmahLv— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
KPop: Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature
Oscar for the Best Animated Feature goes to KPop: Demon Hunters. The award was presented by Will Arnett and Channing Tatum.
Idols by day. Hunters by night. Oscar winners tonight. KPOP DEMON HUNTERS secures the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/J2a58sJ2Ci— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Go Monochrome On Red Carpet
Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a white, strapless Dior gown, whereas, Nick Jonas was dressed in a tailored suit. Read the full story here.
Amy Madigan Wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar For Weapons
Best Supporting Actress goes to Amy Madigan for Weapons. The award was presented by Zoe Saldana.
Congratulations to Amy Madigan for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for WEAPONS! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7jUqYJwiLe— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Oscars 2026: Host Conan O'Brien Says These Are "Chaotic Times"
In his Oscars 2026 opening comments, host Conan O'Brien says these are "chaotic times" amid the Iran-Israel War. "Let us celebrate not because all is well, but because we hope," he said.
Where To Watch Oscars 2026 In India?
Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2026 on JioHotstar and Star Movies. Read more here.
Oscars 2026: Palestinian Actor Can't Attend Ceremony Due To US Travel Ban
Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees, who stars in the Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab, couldn't make it to the awards ceremony due to a travel ban imposed by the Trump administration. Read the story here.
Oscars 2026 Begins With Conan O'Brien Returning As Host
Conan O'Brien begins hosting Oscars 2026.
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Custom Schiaparelli
Kylie Jenner is set to grace the Oscars 2026 red carpet in a custom red Schiaparelli dress. She is accompanying her partner, Best Actor Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, to the ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra To Present At Oscars 2026
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra is set to present at award at the 98th Academy Awards. Her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, is accompanying her to the ceremony. Priyanka posted an Instagram Story with her and Nick reaching the Oscars venue in a golf cart.
Oscars 2026 Introduces The First Award For Casting Directors
It will be for the first time in Academy Awards history that an award will be given to casting directors. Read the full story here.