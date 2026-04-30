Watch: Krushna Abhishek And Kashmera Shah Get Emotional As Their Twins Meet Sunita Ahuja For The First Time

The rift within Krushna Abhishek's family appears to have finally softened, as an emotional reunion unfolded on the sets of Laughter Chefs India Season 3. After 14 years of distance, Krushna, his wife Kashmera Shah, and his mami Sunita Ahuja came face to face.

In a newly released promo by the channel, Krushna is seen visibly emotional as he speaks about the reunion. Sunita, too, struggles to hold back tears.

The most touching part of the clip comes when Karan Kundrra brings Krushna and Kashmera's twin sons on stage. The children run forward and touch Sunita's feet, meeting her for the very first time since their birth.

Overcome with emotion, Krushna says, "Aaj pehli baar ye dono mil rahe hain Sunita mami se (They are meeting Sunita mami for the very first time)."

Despite the heavy emotions, the couple's signature humour remains intact. Kashmera lightens the mood with a witty remark, saying, "Tum log mummy se darte ho naa? Toh aaj unse milo jinse mummy darti hain (You're all scared of your mother, right? Then today, meet the one your mother is scared of)." Her comment brings a smile amid the tears.

Many fans admitted the reunion moved them. The full episode will air this weekend.

When Sunita Ahuja Opened Up About Govinda's Feud With Krushna Abhishek

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja confirmed that the feud has now come to an end.

"How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own," she said.

Reflecting on her early days with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja shared a touching story about how their relationship was first known within the family through Krushna's late mother, Padma Sharma, who was also Govinda's sister.

"Krushna's mom was my most favourite, and she was the one who actually knew about mine and Govinda's affair, as I was introduced to her first. She was my favourite, and today, for Govinda's success and everything, she deserves it all," said Sunita.

Background

The feud, which reportedly began in 2016 after a joke on The Kapil Sharma Show upset Govinda and Sunita, had since evolved into a public disagreement between Sunita and Kashmera.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek Falls At Sunita Ahuja's Feet After 14-Year Rift, Kashmera Shah Says, "I'm So Sorry"